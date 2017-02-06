Fish and Game unable to reimburse homeowners for removing Japanese Yew

Updated at 3:52 pm, February 6th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS — Last week, an Idaho Fish and Game press release incorrectly stated that the agency would reimburse homeowners for the cost of removing the ornamental plant Japanese Yew from their yards.

Fish and Game does encourage homeowners to consider removing the plant, or wrapping the plant with burlap during winter/spring if they live in or near big game winter range. But the agency simply cannot afford the cost of reimbursement across the state.

Japanese Yew is toxic to big game animals. Dozens big game animals including deer, elk and pronghorn have died this after ingesting the plant. The incidents occurred from Payette to Idaho Falls. Fish and Game regrets the error in the earlier press release.