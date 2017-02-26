Five Idaho officials on their vision for Idaho

BOISE — In a year of uncertainty — about the economy, about floods and fires, about how changes in DC will affect existing policy, lawmakers have two choices: Wait and see, or forge ahead and shape a new path.
Idaho Reports sat down with six Idaho officials to see what their visions are for Idaho’s future. We asked them to share their best case scenarios, worst case scenarios, and what they think will actually happen.
The result: Five interesting conversations with wide-ranging ideas, including improving the economy, more state control, making education more flexible for local needs, and artificial intelligence.
We didn’t have enough time in the show to put everything in, but we wanted to make the conversations available here. For more, including the pundits’ discussion on where leadership is coming from in Idaho, watch the Feb. 10 episode of Idaho Reports, available at idahoptv.org/idreports.
Idaho Reports is the West's longest running legislative program, with a storied history dating back almost four decades. During those many years of service to Idahoans, the legislative show has endured several name changes, as well as numerous hosts and format changes.
But it has always managed to attract and maintain a dedicated viewership that values political analysis and in-depth reporting of Idaho's legislative proceedings. The show airs on IdahoPTV at 8 p.m. Fridays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Since 2014, the show has been co-hosted by Melissa Davlin and Aaron Kunz and assisted by producer Seth Ogilvie. The trio has spent years covering the Legislature and are excited to bring a newly energized Idaho Reports to Idahoans.
