Five Idaho officials on their vision for Idaho

0

Updated at 1:28 pm, February 26th, 2017 By: Melissa Davlin and Seth Ogilvie, Idaho Reports

Share This Story

We Matched

BOISE — In a year of uncertainty — about the economy, about floods and fires, about how changes in DC will affect existing policy, lawmakers have two choices: Wait and see, or forge ahead and shape a new path.

Idaho Reports sat down with six Idaho officials to see what their visions are for Idaho’s future. We asked them to share their best case scenarios, worst case scenarios, and what they think will actually happen.

The result: Five interesting conversations with wide-ranging ideas, including improving the economy, more state control, making education more flexible for local needs, and artificial intelligence.

We didn’t have enough time in the show to put everything in, but we wanted to make the conversations available here. For more, including the pundits’ discussion on where leadership is coming from in Idaho, watch the Feb. 10 episode of Idaho Reports, available at idahoptv.org/idreports.

This story originally appear on Idaho Reports. It is used here with permission.