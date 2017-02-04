Flood and winter storm warnings issued for the weekend

Updated at 12:07 pm, February 4th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has upgraded the severity of a storm system hitting parts of eastern Idaho this weekend.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the following counties: Lemhi, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Teton, Caribou, Bannock and the eastern portion of Bonneville and Madison.

The warning is in effect until late Saturday afternoon. Another storm system is expected on Sunday and Monday.

Rain is expected at lower elevations, however, between 4 and 8 inches of snow are expected in higher elevation areas.

Winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected at lower elevations. In the higher elevations winds may reach up to 40 mph. High winds will create drifting and blowing snow in some areas.

As a result of the warmer temperatures throughout the weekend, flood warnings have been issued for southeastern Idaho.

NWS officials report 1 to 5 inches of snow water equivalent moisture could melt in the lower elevations between Burley to Pocatello and south through Cassia County to the Utah border.

Rain falling on top of snow and frozen ground will add to the problem and may contribute to sheet flooding in the eastern Magic Valley, Snake River Plain and low lying areas in Cassia and Franklin counties, according to the alert.

The flooding alert is in effect through Monday.

