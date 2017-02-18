Weather Sponsor
Former Idaho teacher accused of having sex with teenage student

Idaho

0  Updated at 4:36 pm, February 18th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nichole Thiel | Coeur d’Alene School District

SANDPOINT — A former Northern Idaho teacher is charged with sexual battery of a minor between the ages of 16-17 after allegedly having sex with a student.

Nichole Noel Thiel, 48, is accused of having intercourse with the Bonner County teen, who was 16, at a condominium in Sandpoint in December 2015, the Bonner County Daily Bee reports.

The teen reportedly told investigators that prior to the sexual contact, he hugged a distraught Thiel, who was his culinary arts teacher. She kissed him on the cheek and the two began communicating through social media prior to their sexual rendezvous, according to a police report.

The boy disclosed the sexual contact to a high school counselor in December, which ultimately triggered an investigation by Sandpoint Police.

Thiel’s employment with the Lake Pend Oreille School District ended in June 2016, the Bonner County Daily Bee reports. She’s a former employee of the Coeur d’Alene School District and was reportedly working at a Kootenai County charter school until she was placed on leave last month.

Thiel is free on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in court March 1.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

