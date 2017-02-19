Weather Sponsor
Four dead bodies discovered in southeast Idaho home

Idaho

0  Updated at 9:25 pm, February 19th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff
PRESTON — Four dead bodies were found in a house in Franklin County early Sunday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to public safety as a result of the incident and Preston police are expected to release additional details about what happened soon.

Authorities have not yet provided any information about what caused the deaths.

The Sheriff’s Office said the bodies were discovered in the house around 5 p.m. Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office would only say the house is in Preston and would provide no further information about its location.

Authorities are not releasing any information about the victims and wouldn’t even comment on their genders and ages.

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.

