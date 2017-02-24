Free health screenings at EIRMC Heart & Health Fair this weekend

Updated at 3:12 pm, February 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will hold its 29th annual Heart & Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The fair will be held at the EIRMC Medical Office Building Lobby which is located at 2860 Channing Way. Community members will be able to take advantage of several free health screenings, education and seminars.

This event is expected to draw more than 500 community members, and caters to those intent on learning more about their own health at little to no cost. All of Saturday’s offerings will be free to attendees, although some paid $20 earlier in February to have blood drawn and will be picking up their results at the fair.

Those who participated in the blood draws will receive their total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, triglyceride and blood glucose levels which are all indicators of heart health. These participants will be able to speak to a cardiac registered nurse about their results at the fair.

Screenings and education at the Heart & Health Fair include the following:

Blood Pressure Check

Body Fat Analysis

Stroke Education

Heart Health Info

Injury Prevention

Back Pain

Cancer Care

Seminars at the Heart & Health Fair include the following: