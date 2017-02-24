Weather Sponsor
Free health screenings at EIRMC Heart & Health Fair this weekend

Health & Fitness

0  Updated at 3:12 pm, February 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will hold its 29th annual Heart & Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The fair will be held at the EIRMC Medical Office Building Lobby which is located at 2860 Channing Way. Community members will be able to take advantage of several free health screenings, education and seminars.

This event is expected to draw more than 500 community members, and caters to those intent on learning more about their own health at little to no cost. All of Saturday’s offerings will be free to attendees, although some paid $20 earlier in February to have blood drawn and will be picking up their results at the fair.

Those who participated in the blood draws will receive their total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, triglyceride and blood glucose levels which are all indicators of heart health. These participants will be able to speak to a cardiac registered nurse about their results at the fair.

Screenings and education at the Heart & Health Fair include the following:

  • Blood Pressure Check
  • Body Fat Analysis
  • Stroke Education
  • Heart Health Info
  • Injury Prevention
  • Back Pain
  • Cancer Care

Seminars at the Heart & Health Fair include the following:

  • Radiotherapy: Evolving Choice for Cancer Treatments – Dr. Ryan Bair, Idaho Cancer Center
  • Introduction to Whole-Food, Plant-Based Eating – Valerie Chessin RN, Diabetes Education Program Coordinator at EIRMC
  • Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm – Drs. Edward Setser & Charles Needham, EIRMC Cardiothoracic Surgeons
  • Back Pain: Causes and Treatments – Mike Parson, NP at the Spine Center at EIRMC
EastIdahoNews.com staff

