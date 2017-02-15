Good Question: Do penguins have knees?

0

Updated at 6:30 pm, February 15th, 2017 By: Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

If you lose a bet and are forced to do an impersonation of a penguin, you’ll probably stiffen your legs and waddle around the room. But why do penguins walk the way they do? (And what are you doing making bets like that?)

Good Question!

In the first installment of our weekly Good Question feature, Robert Patten’s quest to find out if penguins have knees lands him in an enclosure with birds that are ravenous for human toes. With special thanks to the Idaho Falls Zoo and our tuxedoed allies.

Do you have a Good Question about anything? Send it to Robert! Email him at questions@eastidahonews.com or visit him on Twitter @notthegeneral.