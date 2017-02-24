Grammy-Nominated Country Duo to Perform in Idaho Falls During Eclipse

0

Updated at 8:59 am, February 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — On Monday, August 21, 2017, Idaho Falls residents will join millions of Americans as we gaze at the sky to witness a phenomenon that occurs on average once every 375 years in any one location on earth – The Great American Total Solar Eclipse.

Not only has the city of Idaho Falls been designated an “Official NASA Observation Site” for the eclipse, but locals and guests will experience the excitement of this celestial event in classic Idaho Falls style with music provided by County Music Awards “Duo of the Year” and Grammy-nominated “Best Country Duo/Group Performance,” Brothers Osborne.

Brothers Osborne recently announced their performance at the Sandy Downs Arena scheduled for Saturday, August 19. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. A limited amount of “early bird” tickets will be available for $25. Ticket prices are $30 seated and $35 for the standing only area. Limited VIP packages are available for $100. Presale tickets can be purchased online beginning Friday, March 3. On-site ticket locations will be announced soon. For additional information about the concert, including sponsorships, see the Live a Little Productions website or call (888) 490-1990.

To accommodate additional guests to the region during the eclipse weekend, city officials have identified four parks as designated viewing areas – Old Butte Soccer Complex, Freeman Park, Community Park and Tautphaus Park. The viewing areas are open and free to the public.

In addition, three city parks will be opened for overnight camping – Sandy Downs, Noise Park and South Tourist Park. While Sandy Downs and Noise Park will only be opened to overnight camping during the eclipse weekend (Aug. 17 – Aug. 21), South Tourist Park subsequently will be designated as a permanent pay-to-stay campground.

Additional information regarding designated viewing areas and overnight camping, including reservations, fees, park maps and accommodations will be available soon. The public is encouraged to stay tuned to the homepage of the city’s website, Facebook page or the Eastern Idaho Eclipse website for updates as they become available.