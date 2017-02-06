Gunshots fired at cars and home after morning squabble

0

Updated at 10:52 am, February 6th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are searching for more information about gunshots that were fired Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at the 4000 block of Spartina Street at 3:40 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of gunfire. The gunfire damaged a home and two vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were informed an argument took place outside of the home before suspects had fled the area.

Authorities can’t confirm how many people were involved.

“We’re in the process of seeing if there is other damage at the neighboring residences,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information relating to the crime, contact Bonneville County detectives at (208) 529-1200 or report anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website www.ifcrime.org.