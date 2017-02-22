Idaho Falls D91 seeking input on high school buildings

0

Updated at 9:17 am, February 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Schools District 91.

As the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees works to determine the best way to update and modernize its high schools, D91 is launching a community outreach effort to gather input on the current direction of the HS ReDesign Project.

Using an online platform called Thoughtexchange, parents, patrons and staff will be able to share their concerns, ask questions and highlight what they appreciate about the board’s current direction, which includes:

• A ReDesign of Skyline High School

• A ReBuild of Idaho Falls High School on a new site

• A RePurposing of the current IFHS building to meet other district and community needs

“Community input is an incredibly important part of this project because our patrons will ultimately vote on whether we make these improvements or not,” said Superintendent George Boland. “Thoughtexchange provides our parents, patrons and staff with a unique opportunity to get involved, participate in this conversation and provide input when and where it is most convenient for them.”

Thoughtexchange has three steps – Share, Star and Discover.

Now through March 3 parents, patrons and staff will answer three simple, open-­‐ended questions and “share” their thoughts. Then, from March 9-­‐19, they will have an opportunity to review all the thoughts community members have shared, and “star” those they most value. In April, participants will be able to review the final report and “discover” common themes.

All D91 parents and staff should receive an email inviting them to participate in the Thoughtexchange project. Community members who don’t have children in D91’s schools can sign up by going to the district’s website at www.ifschools.org.

The board will consider the input as it makes its decisions about how to move forward with the HS ReDesign Project. Board members are expected to make final decisions some time in May. The district’s goal is to create modern learning environments that encourage students to think critically, solve problems and prepare for success beyond high school.

The schools would feature flexible classroom space, areas where students can convene and collaborate, an infrastructure that supports today’s technology needs and that promotes a feeling of safety and wellbeing for students and staff. More information about the district’s HS ReDesign Project is available on the district’s website.