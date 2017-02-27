Idaho Falls man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Updated at 10:12 am, February 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Idaho Falls man Thursday for alleged Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

29-year-old Luke William Hughes is suspected of possessing child pornography. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail following his arrest.

The ICAC Unit was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, Idaho Falls Police Department, Rexburg Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.