Idaho Falls taking preventative measures for drainage issues

Updated at 9:46 am, February 7th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — As temperatures increase and eastern Idaho receives more rainfall drainage problems around town could spike as well.

The city of Idaho Falls is taking preventative measures to keep flooding an drainage issues low.

The city has not received any calls of major property damage because of melting snow as yet, but there have been reports of standing water.

“Idaho Falls is fairly flat, so we’re not hearing as many concerns as some of the other cities around us,” city spokesperson Kerry Hammon said.

Residents who have concerns about potential flooding around their property can pick up sand at Sandy Downs, according to a city news release.

Those who are interested in picking up sand are required to bring their own containers to load the sand.

Local hardware and home improvement stores as well as packing stores like Idaho Packing Company and Volm Bag Company have sandbag supplies available.

Major drainage issues should be reported to the Wastewater Division at (208) 612-8108. The division can take calls from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To report an issue during the weekend or non-working hours contact Dispatch at (208) 612-8340. Emergency numbers can also be found on the city’s website IdahoFallsIdaho.gov.

Additional Information: Click here to review a brochure on sandbagging techniques courtesy of the US Army Corp of Engineers Northwestern Division.