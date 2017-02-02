Toxic plant kills 8 elk near Idaho Falls neighborhood

0

Updated at 4:32 pm, February 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — Eight elk found dead in Idaho Falls had all eaten a toxic plant and officials are now asking homeowners to remove the shrub from their yards.

The animals were discovered in the Rimrock Estates area earlier this week, according to local Idaho Fish and Game Department spokesman Gregg Losinski.

“They all had a small amount of Japanese yew in their stomachs,” Losinski told EastIdahoNews.com. “The plant is an ornamental shrub that is highly toxic to wildlife.”

Japanese yew contains toxins that can cause sudden death due to heart failure, according to PetPoisonHotline.com. Any person or animal that has eaten any part of the plant should seek immediate medical treatment.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game asks residents living on the outskirts of Idaho Falls to remove the plants from their yards immediately so additional animals don’t eat them.

“If residents need help identifying the shrubs, they can send us pictures or we will visit and help remove plants if they are present,” Losinski said.

Homeowners can call (208) 535-7290 with questions and Losinksi said IDFG may even cover costs to replace plants that are removed.