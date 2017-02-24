ISP launches new system to receive email Amber Alerts

Updated at 8:53 am, February 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho State Police is releasing a new notification system to receive Amber Alerts beginning today.

You can now sign up to receive AMBER Alert notifications to your email by clicking here.

Choose Idaho AMBER Alerts and enter your email. You will receive notices as AMBER Alerts are issued in the state.

No changes have been made to how you will receive alerts on your cell phone via the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA).