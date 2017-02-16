Weather Sponsor
Java Espress plans March 17 grand opening for Anderson Street shop

Local Business

0  Updated at 10:11 am, February 16th, 2017 By: Paul Menser, BizMojo Idaho
Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS — Java Espress is planning a March 17 grand opening for its newest shop, at 745 E. Anderson Street, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All 16-oz. drinks will be free that day, including all specialty coffees, chai and flavored sodas. All Javaccinos, Real Fresh fruit smoothies, protein shakes and energy drinks will be 25 percent off.

This is the company’s eighth location. Based in Idaho Falls since 1993, Java Espress is locally owned and operated.

They are introducing a new line of flavored sodas with Nugget ice, and high energy and protein drinks.

The new Anderson location will be open 4:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“I think this NEW Idaho Falls store will be an absolute home run,” said owner and CEO Shane Murphy. “With a location near the Idaho National Laboratory community, our amazing baristas and delicious products, how could it not be? Our team is energized and ready to continue setting the standard for quick service of gourmet beverages.”

This article was originally published by BizMojo Idaho. It is used here with permission.

BizMojo

BizMojo Idaho is a Idaho Falls business blog run by longtime local journalist Paul Menser. The 35-year news veteran has covered business stories large and small -- from the announcement of major corporations coming to Idaho falls to everyday ribbon cuttings.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by BizMojo Idaho

Visit BizMojo Idaho at www.bizmojoidaho.com.

