Judge orders no sex for Twin Falls man convicted of rape

Updated at 5:16 pm, February 5th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

TWIN FALLS — A 19-year-old man found guilty of the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl has been ordered not to have sex with anyone except the person he marries.

The Times-News reports Cody Duane Scott Herrera of Twin Falls was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison last week but Judge Randy Stoker suspended the sentence for a one-year rider program.

When sentenced to a rider, a defendant receives intensive programming and education in an Idaho Department of Correction facility. Upon completion, Stoker will determine whether to place Herrera on probation or sentence him to prison.

If placed on probation, Stoker reportedly ordered Herrera to remain celibate unless he weds. Stoker said the unusual condition was due to the fact that Herrera admitted to having 34 sexual partners.

“I have never seen that level of sexual activity by a 19-year-old,” Stoker said.