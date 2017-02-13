Judge seals Bingham County murder case as suspect appears in court

0

Updated at 3:29 pm, February 13th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton and Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County woman who allegedly murdered a man made her first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Melonie Smith, 48, is charged with first-degree murder and felony destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. If found guilty of murder, she could face the death penalty.

Smith is charged with first degree murder. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Smith is accused of killing David Lee Davis, 30, of Pocatello on Thursday, Feb. 9. Two days later, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received information that a homicide had occurred at Smith’s home on the 600 block of 1600 West in Bingham County.

It is unknown what the relationship between Smith and Davis was.

Smith appeared angry as she entered the courtroom for the first time. She said very little as Magistrate Judge Scott H. Hansen set bond at $1 million.

Judge Scott Hansen agreed to seal the murder case involving Smith. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

A residential property owned by Melonie Smith in Pingree. It was designated as part of the crime scene this weekend.

Court documents show Smith is charged with willfully, unlawfully, deliberately, and with premeditation, killing and murdering David Lee Davis by shooting him in the head with a gun.

She’s also charged with willfully destroying, altering, and/or concealing a dead body, parts of human remains, blood, clothing and/or other property containing blood matter or bodily fluids with the intention of preventing it from being discovered.

Smith is being represented by James Archibald, a public defender. Archibald told Hansen that Smith does not have a job and was caring for her 73-year-old mother.

Investigators say there was an elderly female at the residence when they arrived, and she was taken to the Idaho Falls Crisis Center.

Judge Hansen explained the charges to Smith and asked if she understood them. She responded that she did.

During the hearing, Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Cleve Colson requested that Hansen seal the case.

“There are facts contained in court documents that may endanger the life or safety of certain individuals,” Colson said.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court again in two weeks. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNEws.com.

Hansen granted the request and agreed to seal all court documents other than the criminal complaint. A criminal complaint is a court document that accuses or charges a suspect with committing a crime.

The hearing lasted around 15 minutes, and Hansen was escorted back to jail. She is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks.