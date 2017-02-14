Large fire at cabinet shop in Rexburg

Updated at 7:43 am, February 14th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A building at Canyon Creek Cabinets burned to the ground Tuesday morning, officials tell EastIdahoNews.com.

The fire, near 4557 North and Salem Road, started sometime before 7 a.m.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the scene with engines and water trucks.

The building appears to be a complete loss.

EastIdahoNews.com is on scene and will post more details if and when they become available.

