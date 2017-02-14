Large fire at cabinet shop in Rexburg

REXBURG — A building at Canyon Creek Cabinets burned to the ground Tuesday morning, officials tell EastIdahoNews.com.
The fire, near 4557 North and Salem Road, started sometime before 7 a.m.
The Madison Fire Department responded to the scene with engines and water trucks.
The building appears to be a complete loss.
EastIdahoNews.com is on scene and will post more details if and when they become available.
