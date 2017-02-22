Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Lava Hot Springs man sentenced for sex crimes involving children

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 8:54 am, February 22nd, 2017 By: KPVI Staff
Share This Story

POCATELLO — A 23-year-old Lava Hot Springs man was sentenced Tuesday for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of sexual battery of a minor.

Phillip Francke pleaded guilty to the charges in August and September of last year to the 2015 charges as part of a plea deal that dropped 9 other charges.

According to court records, Sixth District Judge Robert C. Naftz sentenced Francke to four years fixed and six years indeterminate for each of the two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

He imposed a sentence of four years fixed and 10 years indeterminate for the single charge of sexual battery of a minor.

While Francke was originally sentenced last year, the sentences weren’t handed down until a judge-ordered psychosexual evaluation was complete.

He was also ordered to pay $2,800 in restitution to the victims.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
KPVI

KPVI is the local NBC-affiliated television station for eastern Idaho, including Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Licensed in Pocatello, it broadcasts a digital signal on channel 23.

KPVI is owned by Northwest Broadcasting out of Michigan. To learn more about the station, visit its website here.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Winter storm warning issued for Upper and Teton Valley; flood warnings still in effect

17 Feb 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

BBB warns of online fashion scams

20 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Murder victim was father of 3 who was a ‘very loving man’

13 Feb 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Sheriff releases name of homicide victim, says he was shot to death

13 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 