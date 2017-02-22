Lava Hot Springs man sentenced for sex crimes involving children

Updated at 8:54 am, February 22nd, 2017 By: KPVI Staff

POCATELLO — A 23-year-old Lava Hot Springs man was sentenced Tuesday for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of sexual battery of a minor.

Phillip Francke pleaded guilty to the charges in August and September of last year to the 2015 charges as part of a plea deal that dropped 9 other charges.

According to court records, Sixth District Judge Robert C. Naftz sentenced Francke to four years fixed and six years indeterminate for each of the two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

He imposed a sentence of four years fixed and 10 years indeterminate for the single charge of sexual battery of a minor.

While Francke was originally sentenced last year, the sentences weren’t handed down until a judge-ordered psychosexual evaluation was complete.

He was also ordered to pay $2,800 in restitution to the victims.