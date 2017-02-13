Local man is lucky to be alive after car crash on I-15

Updated at 8:00 am, February 13th, 2017 By: Deanne Coffin, KPVI

BLACKFOOT — One man is lucky to be alive after a single car injury crash on Interstate 15 just south of Blackfoot.

It happened just after noon on Sunday. Gaven Cerino, 23, of Fort Hall was traveling northbound on I-15 in a 2007 Ford Fusion. Cerino’s car went off the left shoulder striking a guardrail. He continued into the median where it overturned. Part of the guardrail went through the floor of the car and became stuck in the driver’s seat.

Idaho State Police says the driver was under the influence of alcohol. They say Cerino fled from the scene of the crash. He was later detained by Bingham County Sheriff deputies.

“The biggest factor is driving under the influence, and when they are under the influence they don’t maintain their lane real well and they don’t pay attention to all the other traffic laws, so that’s why you shouldn’t be stupid and drive drunk,” says Sgt. Mike Winans, Idaho State Police.

Cerino was taken by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the incident.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.