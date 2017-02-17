Local man surprised with NY Giants tickets passes away

Updated at 10:46 am, February 17th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A man who was surprised with tickets to a New York Giants game passed away Feb. 9.

Nathan Woolf, 37, of Idaho Falls, was suffering from a stage 4 brain tumor called astrocytoma.

His wife, May-An Woolf, said while his body was at his worst, he was still keeping a positive attitude. She said during his last few weeks he had trouble walking and even experienced total vision loss.

“He’s been really amazing, even a week before he died. He was really, really good, he always smiled. He was so happy. He was happy to spend his time with us,” May-An said.

She said if she had the choice to care for him again, she would.

“I would do it all over again if I had to to take care of him. He was amazing, and I’m so glad that he let me take care of him until the end,” May-An said.

Before Nathan’s passing he was surprised by local businesses with tickets to a New York Giants vs Pittsburg Steelers game. The Giants were his favorite team. His family was also gifted with a check during the holiday season from a Secret Santa.

“I’m so thankful for everybody,” she said.

May-An extends her gratitude to all of her friends, family, and community who have supported her family through this difficult time.

Click here for funeral times and his obituary.

To donate to the Woolf family go to their GoFundMe page.