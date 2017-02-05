Local radio station nominated for big country music award

Updated at 9:45 am, February 5th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – A local radio station has been nominated for one of the biggest awards in country music.

KTHK 105.5/105.9 “The Hawk” is a finalist in the small market Radio Station of the Year category in the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

“This is such an honor for me and all of us here at the Hawk,” said program director and morning show host Don Jarrett. “There’s over 1,800 country music stations in America and we’re blessed to receive this nomination.”

The Hawk is competing against stations in Missouri, Oregon, Wisconsin and Alabama. It’s the second time in three years that KTHK has been nominated for station of the year by the Academy of Country Music.

“I know it’s cliché, but it truly is an honor just to be nominated – especially twice,” Jarrett said. “If we win, it will be icing on the cake with a cherry on top.”

Artists, industry experts and music insiders determine the nominees and winners.

The Radio Station of the Year category is broken into four market sizes – major, large, medium and small. KAWO-FM in Boise has been nominated for station of the year in the medium market division.

Jarrett joined midday host Tommie Jo and afternoon host Cory Daniels to announce their nomination Wednesday in a live video on the Hawk’s Facebook page.

The winner of the radio awards will be presented during the Academy of County Music ACM Party for a Cause on Saturday, April 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire awards show will air Sunday, April 2, on CBS.

“We want to thank our Hawk Flawk for making this all possible and we can’t wait to see what happens,” Jarrett said.