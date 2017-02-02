Locals are representing Idaho in international dart tournament

Updated at 11:30 am, February 2nd, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS– Two local dart throwers are putting Idaho on the map in an international competition.

“Two local hillbillies get to do some good,” Robert Hall said.

Hall, known as “Wolfman” in the dart world, and Nate Schmid, aka “Lefty,” recently qualified for an international dart event in Spain.

“We struggled and won the struggle. It’s still exciting. I’m still on cloud nine about this,” Schmid said.

In January, they won first place in the Radikal United States Open in Texas in the Level 1 division. This big win landed them a spot in the Radikal International Dart Championship in Fuengirola, Spain. Hall and Robbie are specifically competing in a soft-tip tournament.

“We did it. It’s a big accomplishment to go cross country for a sport that’s very small around here, that’s very big there,” Hall said.

The dart players practice three days a week for three hours each. They said they play in dart leagues in Pocatello weekly.

Robert Hall in his signature kilt used at competitions.

“The more you practice, the better you get, the more recognition you get,” Hall said.

Both have been playing for a while — Hall started in 1999, and Schmid in 1996. It wasn’t until three years ago that they forged a partnership and started playing as a team. They call themselves the Wolf Pack.

“I picked up with the right partner, and we’ve traveled all over playing together. It’s been really fun,” Schmid said.

Hall and Schmid will be competing in Spain in a team of four with nationally ranked players Danny Baggish, and Leonard “Soldier” Gates.

“Four of us qualified, so it’s going to be a four-man team,” Schmid said.

They both feel grateful to represent the Gem State overseas.

“It’s a great honor to have this opportunity,” Schmid said.

Hall and Schmid are raising money for their families to attend the event. To make donations, contact either Robbie Hall at bkackhat150@msn.com, or Nate Schmid at soudasailor@yahoo.com.

The competition goes from April 6 to 9.