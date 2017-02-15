Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Mama Dragon Debbie Glenn to speak at ISU tomorrow

Local

0  Updated at 9:30 am, February 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Photo courtesy Debbie Glenn

POCATELLO – Debbie Glenn, mother of Neon Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn and a member of the ‘Mama Dragon’ group, will speak at Idaho State University tomorrow from 4 to 6 p.m.

Glenn will discuss her experiences being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and having a son who is gay.

After her son Tyler came out to her as gay in late 2013, Glenn became an avid supporter of LGBTQ issues. She joined the Mama Dragons, a growing community of mothers of LGBTQ children who are predominantly of the LDS faith.

She now uses her voice to share a message of equality and faith as she navigates her own family’s journey. She recently spoke alongside Judy Shepard, mother of anti-gay hate crime victim Matthew Shepard, in Wyoming.

Glenn will speak in the Wood River Suites of the ISU Pond Student Union. The event is hosted by Trinity Episcopal Church and ISU’s Gender Resource Center.

Admission is free and open to the public.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

UPDATE: Names of women killed in head-on collision released

12 Feb 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Local man is lucky to be alive after car crash on I-15

13 Feb 2017

Deanne Coffin, KPVI

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: We surprise some special women with a Valentines gift

10 Feb 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE: No fire at Bonneville High; students allowed back in building

8 Feb 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 