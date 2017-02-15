Mama Dragon Debbie Glenn to speak at ISU tomorrow

0

Updated at 9:30 am, February 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

POCATELLO – Debbie Glenn, mother of Neon Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn and a member of the ‘Mama Dragon’ group, will speak at Idaho State University tomorrow from 4 to 6 p.m.

Glenn will discuss her experiences being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and having a son who is gay.

After her son Tyler came out to her as gay in late 2013, Glenn became an avid supporter of LGBTQ issues. She joined the Mama Dragons, a growing community of mothers of LGBTQ children who are predominantly of the LDS faith.

She now uses her voice to share a message of equality and faith as she navigates her own family’s journey. She recently spoke alongside Judy Shepard, mother of anti-gay hate crime victim Matthew Shepard, in Wyoming.

Glenn will speak in the Wood River Suites of the ISU Pond Student Union. The event is hosted by Trinity Episcopal Church and ISU’s Gender Resource Center.

Admission is free and open to the public.