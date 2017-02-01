Weather Sponsor
Man accused of hiding camera in women’s apartment released from jail

Local

5  Updated at 10:07 am, February 1st, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Devan MacCabe | Rexburg Police Department

REXBURG — A former Brigham Young University-Idaho student accused of hiding a camera and recording women in a bathroom was released from jail Tuesday.

Devan MacCabe, 23, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Jan. 20 on one felony count of video voyeurism. He waived his preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court on Tuesday, and his case will now proceed to District Court.

MacCabe’s attorney, James Archibald, and Madison County Prosecutor Sid Brown presented an agreement to Judge Colin Luke asking that MacCabe be released from jail on his own recognizance. That means he did not post bond but promised, in writing, to appear in court for all upcoming proceedings.

MacCabe was ordered to not have any contact with the victims, to avoid all internet access and was prohibited from accessing electronic devices.

Police say the camera MacCabe admitted to installing is similar to this one.

The Salem, Utah, man was arrested after six BYU-Idaho students in a women’s apartment found a camera in their bathroom that investigators believe had been there for a month.

“We went over and discovered a little pinhole camera was hidden in a towel hanger,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis told EastIdahoNews.com on Jan. 23.

MacCabe was a student at BYU-Idaho when he was arrested, but a university spokesman says he is no longer enrolled.

MacCabe is scheduled to appear in court for his next hearing Monday.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

  • Dave Klingler

    “… but a university spokesman says he is no longer enrolled.” You think? Maybe because he’s been in jail for over a week? How do you think that honor code hearing went? Why not just admit he’s been ejected from the school for violating these poor girls privacy? What? No statement denouncing such a horrible crime? Get real. My daughter goes to that school!!!!!

  • Dave Klingler

    What? You now delete comments that disagree with how the response from the school “…but a university spokesman says he is no longer enrolled.” in inadequate? My daughter goes to that school. They should issue a statement denouncing such immoral behavior. Reassure us parents that they take sexual exploitation offenses very serious. Stop censoring comments that slam the church for not saying more.

    • Nate Sunderland

      Dave — we only delete comments that use profanity or that directly threaten another commenter or person in a story.

      The reason your comment didn’t get approved immediately — is because there are only five of us — and sometimes, we just get a little behind on approving comments on the website. That being said — I’ve caught up now — so both your comments have been approved.

  • Dave

    They will not allow any comments on this site that say anything portraying the LDS Church in a negative way. Imagine what would happen if Vandersloot’s army read something that made them think or contradicted their beliefs.

    • Nate Sunderland

      That’s ridiculous — but you are of course welcome to your opinion.

