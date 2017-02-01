Man accused of hiding camera in women’s apartment released from jail

Updated at 10:07 am, February 1st, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A former Brigham Young University-Idaho student accused of hiding a camera and recording women in a bathroom was released from jail Tuesday.

Devan MacCabe, 23, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Jan. 20 on one felony count of video voyeurism. He waived his preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court on Tuesday, and his case will now proceed to District Court.

MacCabe’s attorney, James Archibald, and Madison County Prosecutor Sid Brown presented an agreement to Judge Colin Luke asking that MacCabe be released from jail on his own recognizance. That means he did not post bond but promised, in writing, to appear in court for all upcoming proceedings.

MacCabe was ordered to not have any contact with the victims, to avoid all internet access and was prohibited from accessing electronic devices.



Police say the camera MacCabe admitted to installing is similar to this one.

The Salem, Utah, man was arrested after six BYU-Idaho students in a women’s apartment found a camera in their bathroom that investigators believe had been there for a month.

“We went over and discovered a little pinhole camera was hidden in a towel hanger,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis told EastIdahoNews.com on Jan. 23.

MacCabe was a student at BYU-Idaho when he was arrested, but a university spokesman says he is no longer enrolled.

MacCabe is scheduled to appear in court for his next hearing Monday.