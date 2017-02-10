Man accused of selling snowmobiles without giving them to buyer

Updated at 12:30 pm, February 10th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

ST. ANTHONY — A man who allegedly sold two snowmobiles without delivering them pleaded not guilty to two felony charges Wednesday.

Clyde McCormick, of Chester, has been charged with two counts of grand theft after police say he collected money for the sale of two snowmobiles, but never gave them to the buyer.

Police reports show in December, McCormick provided two bills of sale to man who paid a total of $1,200 for two snowmobiles.

The bills of sale read, in part, “I, Clyde McCormick, sold a 2006 (Polaris) 600 RMK for $600.” The other bill of sale with similar language refers to a 2007 Polaris 700 RMK, also for $600. Both documents were signed by McCormick.

According to the man who thought he bought the snowmobiles, McCormick allowed him test drive one and while doing so McCormick stated that he noticed something wrong with the snowmobile.

McCormick offered to quickly fix the issue and to deliver both the snowmobiles, court records show.

The purchaser provided the $1,200 and received the two bills of sale.

Court records show that the buyer attempted to contact McCormick through texts, but was unsuccessful in retrieving the snowmobiles. The following morning he went to the home of McCormick’s father-in-law and spoke to McCormick in person.

McCormick allegedly told the buyer he could not follow him to the location of the snowmobiles because it was a “secret place.”

McCormick gave the buyer a title and offered to go get the snowmobiles. The title was later discovered to be a utility trailer title, court records show.

The buyer and McCormick drove in separate vehicles to get snowmobiles, but court records show the buyer was unable to keep up with McCormick due to his speed.

After not hearing back from McCormick, he contacted law enforcement.

Ashton police officers spoke with McCormick, who denied selling the vehicles or collecting any money for them. McCormick also said the title the buyer had was stolen from his truck.

Police say they discovered that McCormick did not own the two snowmobiles he attempted to sell. They told McCormick that they were able to match his handwriting on the bills of sale with another pending case against him for writing checks without funds.

McCormick, still denying the sale, offered to come up with the $1,200, but never did so.

In late January, the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office issued a summons for McCormick on the two felony charges of grand theft.

McCormick is due back in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

He is also facing a felony charge for drawing money out of his account without funds. His next court date on that charge is also later this month.