Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Man arrested, accused of banging on door of home while revving a chainsaw

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 9:48 am, February 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Michael L. Jockumsen | Bannock County Sheriffs Office

POCATELLO — A Fort Hall man is being held on $30,000 bond after police say he attempted to break into a home while wielding a chain saw.

Michael L. Jockumsen, 35, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and three misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, malicious injury to property and trespassing.

According to reports, Bannock County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance near the 13000 block of Hawthorne Rd on Monday.

Police say Jockumsen was banging on the front door of a home and revving a chainsaw. He is also accused of damaging a fence and breaking windows on the home.

Jockumsen did not enter the home and left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Fort Hall Police Department officers found Jockumsen later in the evening.

Jockumsen appeared before Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark in Bannock County Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

In 2006, Jockumsen was charged with kidnapping and attempted strangulation, both felonies. The kidnapping charge was dismissed but Jockumsen was found guilty of attempted strangulation.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Dog awakens Pocatello family who discovers their home is on fire

6 Feb 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE: Fire causes $450k in damage to Rexburg cabinet shop

14 Feb 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE: No fire at Bonneville High; students allowed back in building

8 Feb 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Judge seals Bingham County murder case as suspect appears in court

13 Feb 2017

Nate Eaton and Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 