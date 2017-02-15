Man arrested, accused of banging on door of home while revving a chainsaw

Updated at 9:48 am, February 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

POCATELLO — A Fort Hall man is being held on $30,000 bond after police say he attempted to break into a home while wielding a chain saw.

Michael L. Jockumsen, 35, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and three misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, malicious injury to property and trespassing.

According to reports, Bannock County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance near the 13000 block of Hawthorne Rd on Monday.

Police say Jockumsen was banging on the front door of a home and revving a chainsaw. He is also accused of damaging a fence and breaking windows on the home.

Jockumsen did not enter the home and left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Fort Hall Police Department officers found Jockumsen later in the evening.

Jockumsen appeared before Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark in Bannock County Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

In 2006, Jockumsen was charged with kidnapping and attempted strangulation, both felonies. The kidnapping charge was dismissed but Jockumsen was found guilty of attempted strangulation.