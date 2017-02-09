Man arrested for assault after early morning gun incident

Updated at 12:14 pm, February 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened people in a home with a gun.

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on 65th North after they got a report of a man threatening someone with a gun. When they arrived at the home, they found the man in question, Willis W. Mickelsen, in his vehicle outside.

A witness said Mickelsen came into the home carrying a revolver, yelling and making threats.

Mickelsen had previously been living on the property and was associated with the homeowners.

Deputies followed tracks in the snow from Mickelsen and found the revolver in a nearby shed. Mickelson was placed under arrest and booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony aggravated assault.

No one involved was injured, and there were never any shots fired from the gun, the sheriff’s office said.