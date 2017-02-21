Weather Sponsor
Man faces false imprisonment charge after fight at Ammon Wal-Mart

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 5:25 pm, February 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Taylor D. Johnson | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

AMMON — An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly would not let a woman get out of a car.

Around 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to the Ammon Wal-Mart parking lot after they got a call about a disturbance inside a vehicle, where witnesses said a man was hitting a woman.

When deputies arrived, they found the man, Taylor D. Johnson, 26, had a physical fight with his 19-year-old girlfriend, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. She told deputies Johnson would not allow her to leave the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the woman received minor injuries.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is facing misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment, domestic battery without traumatic injury and failure to purchase a driver’s license, according to court records.

Johnson appeared before Magistrate Judge Mark Riddoch on Tuesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He was released to pretrial services without bond.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

