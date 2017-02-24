Weather Sponsor
Man rushed to hospital after being pinned under truck on I-86

Pocatello

0  Updated at 4:33 pm, February 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Courtesy KPVI

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — On Friday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash eastbound I-86 at milepost 58 near Chubbuck.

Lee Savage, 34, of Chubbuck, was driving a 2014 Ram pickup eastbound. Savage lost control and went off the left shoulder into the median and vehicle rolled coming to rest on its top. Savage attempted to get out of the vehicle, it shifted and pinned him.

Savage was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His condition is unknown.

Savage was wearing a seatbelt.

Lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

