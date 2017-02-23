Man who invented Flamin’ Cheetos as a janitor will be visiting east Idaho

Updated at 6:00 am, February 23rd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The inventor of one of the world’s most popular snack foods will be visiting east Idaho and the public is invited to hear him speak.

Richard P. Montanez created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos while working as a janitor at Frito-Lay in California.

One day, a machine broke in the assembly line, causing some Cheetos to not get dusted with the bright orange cheese powder, according to Inc.com.

Montanez took some of the snacks home and put chili powder on them. Friends and family loved the spicy Cheetos and the custodian requested a meeting with the president of Frito-Lay.

“I had two weeks to prepare a presentation to company executives,” Montanez told Inc.com. He had never given a presentation before and bought a $3 tie – his first ever. He put the Cheetos in sample bags he designed himself and went to the meeting.

The company executives loved his idea and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were born, which is Frito-Lay’s top selling snack.

Montanez is now the executive vice president of multicultural sales and community activation for PepsiCo’s North American divisions.

He will share his story in a presentation called “Flame to Fame” on Thursday, March 9 at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium. The free event is sponsored by Idahoan and is open to everyone ages 12 and older.