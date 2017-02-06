Pair arrested after shoplifting incidents at Rexburg stores

Updated at 11:19 am, February 6th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A man and woman were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to steal hundreds of dollars of items from Walmart and Albertsons.

Kylar Barnes, 18, and Yolanda Jensen, 31, both of Idaho Falls, were taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail on several charges.

Barnes, Jensen and another woman were inside Walmart around 9 p.m. when they filled up two shopping carts, Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says. Barnes was leaving the store when Walmart security approached him.

“He had around $350 of stuff in his cart, and Yolanda was right behind him with another shopping cart full of stuff,” Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “When she saw security approach Kylar, she took off with her friend and left the cart sitting there.”

Detectives learned Barnes had a magnetic device that deactivated store security tags, according to Lewis.

Officers tracked down Jensen at her home and learned she had previously been trespassed from Walmart. Lewis says they also discovered stolen alcohol and other items.

Jensen also had a warrant for her arrest out of Bonneville County.

Police say Barnes and Jensen visited Albertsons twice during that same day and stole a variety of items, including alcohol.

Barnes was arrested on two felony burglary charges, a felony criminal conspiracy charge and a misdemeanor possession of burglarious instrument charge.

Jensen was arrested on a felony burglary charge, a felony criminal conspiracy charge and several misdemeanor charges.

Barnes and Jensen were scheduled for their first court appearance Monday.