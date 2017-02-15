Weather Sponsor
Minor HAZMAT situation reported at Skyline High School

Local

0  Updated at 11:30 am, February 15th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls Fire crews responded to Skyline High School Wednesday morning. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to Skyline High School Wednesday morning for a report of a HAZMAT situation.

Sodium metal was exposed to the air in a science chemical storage area, according to Idaho Falls Battalion Chief Paul Radford.

“The chemical can react when it comes in contact with the air,” Radford tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The situation was minor and is now contained.”

Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne says students in the area were temporarily evacuated to the commons area as a precautionary measure.

There were no reports of injuries or anybody feeling sick.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

