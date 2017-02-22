Missing skier survives two nights in frigid weather

Updated at 11:29 am, February 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A skier missing since Monday has been found alive by rescuers in search helicopters.

According to the Jackson Hole News & Guide, rescuers are still on the mountain with the skier who was lost for two nights, Grand Teton National Park spokeswoman Denise Germann said.

The skier has not been transported off the mountain yet, but Germann says the man was spotted by rescue helicopters during their first trip into the Granite Canyon area at first light Wednesday morning.

The 31-year-old skier from Telluride, Colorado, had been missing since Monday in Grand Teton National Park’s backcountry.

Grand Teton National Park rangers led the effort with aid from Teton County Search and Rescue.

The skier is said to have left the boundaries of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Monday afternoon with a friend.

The friend was able to return to the resort using alpine touring equipment. He arrived at the top of the Aerial Tram in the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

Officials began a rescue effort early Tuesday morning but were forced to suspend the search due to heightening avalanche danger and worsening weather conditions.

Search helicopters were not able to fly on Tuesday. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort didn’t open lifts Tuesday due to high winds and avalanche danger, as reported by Jackson Hole News & Guide

Temperatures were in the mid-20s on the man’s first night in the backcountry but dropped Tuesday night as a storm moved in.

“Options include digging a snow cave, building a fire if possible or stay moving,” Guenther told the Jackson Hole News & Guide, “but I’m not sure what direction his friend gave him when he left.”

The two men were reported missing to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ski patrol after not returning to their hotel Monday evening.