N.C. Mom upset after daycare worker breastfed her son

0

Updated at 1:45 pm, February 7th, 2017 By: WTVD

Share This Story

We Matched

CARRBORO, North Carolina — A North Carolina mother is hoping police charge a daycare worker she says was caught on surveillance video breastfeeding her child without her permission.

WTVD reports Kaycee Oxendine recorded video from the security footage inside Carrboro Early School on Friday that shows a woman adjusting her top and bringing Oxendine’s 3-month-old son to her chest to breastfeed him.

“She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed?” Oxendine told WTVD. “And I said no, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that.”

Oxendine said moments after she left the room, video shows the daycare worker picking up her baby and breastfeeding him for several seconds. The woman stopped when another worker who was in the room at the time, stood up to leave.

“As a mom, you’ve taken something from me, because I wasn’t able to defend my child,” Oxendine said. “I wasn’t there.”

The daycare director, Daron Council, told ABC11 that an employee reported what happened and that the worker who did the breastfeeding is no longer there. He said she usually worked at the Orange Chatham Early School, was licensed, and had been working in childcare for more than a decade.

Oxendine said the woman was fired on Friday, but she wants her to face criminal charges.

Later Friday evening, Oxendine rushed her baby to UNC Hospital because she said he became ill and was throwing up.

Her son was born prematurely, is lactose intolerant and can’t have any milk products.

“To me, a criminal act was committed against him,” she said. “Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he’s lactose intolerant. So you’ve put something in his body that his body can’t digest.”