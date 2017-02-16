Weather Sponsor
Multiple agencies respond to drug related search warrant

Local

0  Updated at 7:14 am, February 16th, 2017 By: Jason Borba, KPVI
Crews responded to Driftwood St. and remained on scene for hours Wednesday night. | Jason Borba, KPVI

POCATELLO — Multiple agencies were on scene of a drug related search warrant on Driftwood St.

KPVI reports one person was taken into custody and charges are expected to be filed this morning. The name of suspect hasn’t been released.

Numerous agencies including the Pocatello Police Department, DEA, Homeland Security and Idaho State Police began executing the search warrant around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Due to the nature of the drugs involved, the Pocatello Fire Department and HAZMAT crews were on scene for hours.

Police say there was no threat or danger to the surrounding homes or the public.

We will update this story when new information becomes available.

