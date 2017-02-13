Murder victim was father of 3 who was a ‘very loving man’

Updated at 5:17 pm, February 13th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT — A Pocatello man shot and killed Thursday was the father of three children who “was a very loving man,” according to friends.

David Davis, 30, died after investigators say Melonie Smith, 48, shot him in the head. Smith is charged with first-degree murder and felony destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Davis was the father of two girls and one boy. He went to Meridian High School and later attended Boise State University, according to his Facebook page.

Friends say Davis was an avid skateboarder, snowboarder and mountain bike rider.

“He was a very loving man,” Alicia Marie Coose says. “He was a great dad and a great friend. He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone.”

Friends and family members tell EastIdahoNews.com they were stunned when they learned Davis had been killed. They are waiting to learn what happened that led up to his death.

It is unknown what the relationship between Smith and Davis was.

Smith is being held on $1 million bond. Judge Scott H. Hansen sealed the case Monday afternoon following a request from Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Cleve Colson.

“There are facts contained in court documents that may endanger the life or safety of certain individuals,” Colson said.