National Weather Service issues flood alert for east Idaho

0

Updated at 3:06 pm, February 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the following alert Thursday afternoon:

Some locations that will experience flooding include… Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Neeley, Goshen, Terreton,

Lorenzo, Ririe, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen and Iona.

At 2:29 p.m., standing water has been reported in fields and along road ways in several areas. Local flooding has been reported east of Shelley and there may be other locations. Rain continues to fall on existing snow and will increase in coverage and intensity this evening. Rapid snowmelt is also occurring and will add to the flooding potential.

If you encounter flooded roads, turn around. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Portneuf River in Pocatello.

The warning goes into effect Friday afternoon and lasts until Sunday afternoon.

At 11:45 a.m. Thursday, the river measured 6.4 feet. Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

The river is expected to reach flood stage at 11 a.m. Friday and peak near 9.1 feet around noon Saturday.

Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture is expected to occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the Cheyenne Ave. Bridge in Pocatello.

People living near the river should be aware of the expected high way and take action to protect property and livestock.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.