Henry J. Eyring next president of BYU-Idaho

Updated at 2:22 pm, February 7th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton & Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Henry J. Eyring was named as the 17th president of Brigham Young University-Idaho during the university’s weekly devotional Tuesday afternoon.

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, made the announcement to thousands of students, faculty and staff members gathered at the BYU-Idaho Center.

Thousands gather for the weekly BYU-Idaho devotional. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com.

Eyring, 53, will take over for current President Clark G. Gilbert.

“I join each of you in commending President Clark G. Gilbert for his marvelous leadership at BYU-Idaho,” said Oaks. “Now the Lord’s servants have felt inspired to call him to another assignment.”

Gilbert begins a new assignment in April leading BYU–Pathway Worldwide. BYU-Pathway Worldwide is a newly announced worldwide online learning initiative for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I know of no one of greater heart and energy and character and enthusiasm than him,” Eyring said of Gilbert.

Eyring has been working at BYU-Idaho since 2006. He is currently serving as academic vice president. Before he came to the university, he worked for a global management consulting firm and was director of the MBA program of Brigham Young University.

He is the son of Henry B. Eyring, who was president of Ricks College in the 1970s and now serves in the church’s First Presidency.

“This campus now for generations has been hallowed ground to my family,” Eyring said.

Gilbert expressed his gratitude to the students and staff at BYU-Idaho.

“Once again we will be leaving and I hope like so many students here that when we leave, there will be enough Rexburg in all of us,” Gilbert said.

Also present was former BYU-Idaho President Kim B. Clark, who is now commissioner of the Church Educational System. He addressed the audience with his customary greeting: “Brothers and sisters, it’s another great day at BYU-Idaho.”