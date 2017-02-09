New Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce president named

Updated at 11:11 am, February 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

REXBURG — The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce has a new president/CEO. Christopher Mann, longtime Rexburg resident, has been named to replace Ted Austin, who has served as the Chamber’s CEO for the past year. Austin informed the Executive Board last month of his intention to leave his post, citing personal reasons for his departure.

Austin said, “After dealing with some heath issues last summer, I’ve been encouraged to reduce my workload and think about slowing down a bit. This has been a difficult decision, because I quickly grew to love the work on behalf of our member businesses; but at the same time, I’m excited for the exceptional replacement the chamber has selected.”

Brett Sampson, chairman of the board, stated, “Our Executive Board worked quickly to find a suitable replacement, and we couldn’t be more pleased with Chris’s acceptance of the position.”

Mann has been a Rexburg resident for 35 years and recently retired from Brigham Young University-Idaho as food services administrator. Additionally, Mann has served on the Rexburg City Council for 12 years and has previously served on the chamber board and several of their committees. Mann and his wife, Barbara, have three grown children and three grandchildren, also residing in the Rexburg area.

“Ted will continue to provide guidance to Chris during this transition phase and will emcee the chamber’s annual Farmer Merchant Banquet and Fundraising Auction on March 9, as he has done in previous years,” added Sampson. “For the Rexburg area business community, it will be a seamless change.”