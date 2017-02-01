Weather Sponsor
Woman’s gruesome pictures expose dangers of tanning

February 1st, 2017 By: Tracie Snowder, KSL.com
DUBLIN — Margaret Murphy loves being outside in the sun. Hailing from Ireland, she spent her childhood playing outdoors, not worrying about the sun since it was often cloudy and cold.

She then spent over a decade on the island of Crete, basking in the sun to get a good tan.

“I would use a (sunscreen) until I was brown, but after that I would abandon it,” Murphy, 45, told The Independent. “During the summers in the bad Irish weather, I would use sunbeds to try and keep my tan up — but now I’m paying the price.”

Murphy was diagnosed in December with actinic keratosis — a dry, scaly lesion that can turn into skin cancer. She is documenting her painful treatment on Facebook to warn others about the dangers of too much sun.

“I heard all the warnings years ago and closed my eyes and ears to it all,” she wrote on her Facebook page Mag’s Murphys Journey. “Maybe someone will open their eyes to this if it’s closer to home.”

She is posting pictures of her 30-day treatment with Efudix cream. It stops the growth of the lesions, according to Dr. Julie Karen, a board certified dermatologist in New York.

“If you apply it to normal skin without sun damage, there should be minimal to no reaction,” Karen told Today.com. “When applied to extensively damaged skin, the reaction is avid or exuberant, such as this woman is demonstrating.”

Over the last month, Murphy’s face progressed from slightly pink to swollen, raw and itchy with massive scabbing.

“I can’t open my mouth any more than an inch,” she wrote during her treatment. “My eyes don’t even fully open today. I’d rather give birth five times than do this again.”

She is one week out from finishing the treatment and her face is slowly fading to pink.

“I’d never wish this treatment on anyone,” she writes on her Facebook page. “Prevention is better than cure. DON’T FORGET YOUR SPF.”

More than 419,000 cases of skin cancer each year are linked to tanning beds, according to skincancer.org. A person’s risk for melanoma doubles after getting five or more sunburns.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends the following to prevent skin cancer:

  • Seek the shade, especially between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Do not get a sunburn
  • Avoid tanning beds
  • Cover up with clothing, including a broad-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses
  • Use a broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher every day. For extended outdoor activity, use a water-resistant, broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher
  • Apply 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of sunscreen to your entire body 30 minutes before going outside. Reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or excessive sweating
  • Examine your skin head to toe every month
  • See your doctor every year for a professional skin exam

  • Marc Sorenson

    This story is one-sided, as it ignores the fact that the highest risk of melanoma is among men over 50, hardly the demographic that uses tanning beds. To balance the message, let’s also look at the scientifically-documented healthful effects of sunbeds:

    • Sunbed use is associated with a reduced risk of clots.

    • Sunbed use is associated with increased vitamin D levels.

    • Sunbed use is associated with stronger bones

    • Sunbed use can cure psoriasis and eczema and tanning beds are often recommended by dermatologists.

    • Sunbed use more than three times yearly is associated with a 40-50% reduced risk of endometrial cancer.

    • Sunbed use is associated to lower breast-cancer risk.

    • Sunbeds are able to take winter vitamin D levels up to summer levels in a period of five weeks. Vitamin D is absolutely necessary to optimal human health.

    • A 20-year study demonstrated that both sun exposure and sunbed exposure reduced the risk of death; women who used tanning beds were 23% less likely to die of any cause than women who did not use them.

    The keys to safe sunbed use are the same keys as for safe sun exposure: Don’t burn and don’t use sunscreen. Sunscreen use has increased dramatically in the past few decades. During that same period, melanoma has increased by 3,000%. Don’t be taken in by the anti-sun movement.

    To learn more, and to read all of the scientific documentation regarding tanning beds and sun exposure, visit the Sunlight Institute (org)

