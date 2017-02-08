Weather Sponsor
Pennsylvania woman dies in bizarre donation bin accident

0  Updated at 9:39 am, February 8th, 2017 By: CNN Staff
MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — A woman was found dead after getting her arm caught in a clothing drop-off bin, leaving her dangling for more than six hours.

Judith Permar, 56, died from a combination of trauma and possible hypothermia, according to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.

Permar used a step stool to reach the bin when her arm became stuck and the stool collapsed – her feet dangling just above the ground, WNEP reported. She broke her left arm and wrist, which prevented her from escaping, authorities said.

Investigators believe the woman went to the bin around 2 a.m. Sunday.

She was found around 8:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner ruled the cause of her death accidental.

