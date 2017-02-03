Persnickety Lemon opens in Idaho Falls

Updated at 9:15 am, February 3rd, 2017 By: Paul Menser, BizMojo Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Persnickety Lemon, a deli and indoor farmer’s market of sorts, has opened at 313 Park Avenue. The operators are Jed and Jennifer Campbell, who own the building.

In addition to selling artisanal breads and baked items from small businesses such as Blue Spoon Kitchen, Iona Juice and Wellness, and Grain Revival, it offers the use of a commercial-grade, health department-approved kitchen for people such as Jodi Fohs, whose Josephine’s Fresh Salsa has been a sell-out item at the Farmers’ Market.

Renting the kitchen gives her a place to make her salsa, and the store is a place where she can sell it in the months the Farmers Market isn’t going.

Customers can take their snacks downstairs, which has been remodeled and has the space for small clubs and social organizations.

The Campbells had a soft opening on Tuesday and are planning a grand opening at a later date. To find out more, visit their Facebook page.

This story originally appeared on BizMojo Idaho. It is posted here with permission.