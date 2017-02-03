Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Persnickety Lemon opens in Idaho Falls

Business

0  Updated at 9:15 am, February 3rd, 2017 By: Paul Menser, BizMojo Idaho
Share This Story

IDAHO FALLS — Persnickety Lemon, a deli and indoor farmer’s market of sorts, has opened at 313 Park Avenue. The operators are Jed and Jennifer Campbell, who own the building.

In addition to selling artisanal breads and baked items from small businesses such as Blue Spoon Kitchen, Iona Juice and Wellness, and Grain Revival, it offers the use of a commercial-grade, health department-approved kitchen for people such as Jodi Fohs, whose Josephine’s Fresh Salsa has been a sell-out item at the Farmers’ Market.

Renting the kitchen gives her a place to make her salsa, and the store is a place where she can sell it in the months the Farmers Market isn’t going.

Customers can take their snacks downstairs, which has been remodeled and has the space for small clubs and social organizations.

The Campbells had a soft opening on Tuesday and are planning a grand opening at a later date. To find out more, visit their Facebook page.

This story originally appeared on BizMojo Idaho. It is posted here with permission.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
BizMojo

BizMojo Idaho is a Idaho Falls business blog run by longtime local journalist Paul Menser. The 35-year news veteran has covered business stories large and small -- from the announcement of major corporations coming to Idaho falls to everyday ribbon cuttings.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by BizMojo Idaho

Visit BizMojo Idaho at www.bizmojoidaho.com.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Blackfoot 11-year-old charged for having knife on school bus

30 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Couple charged with child sexual exploitation waive preliminary hearings

25 Jan 2017

Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

Charges reduced for driver who caused crash that killed 2 women

25 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Christian rock band ‘Skillet’ coming to Idaho Falls

28 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 