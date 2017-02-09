Person dead following ‘nasty’ semi crash near Arco

Updated at 2:31 pm, February 9th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

BLAINE COUNTY — Police say a person is dead following a crash involving two semi-trucks on U.S. Highway 20 west of Craters of the Moon.

Both directions are blocked, and deputies with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office are on scene. Idaho State Police is assisting with the crash.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the driver of one of the trucks was traveling southbound when it lost a load of hay, causing a northbound truck driver to lose control of his rig and crash.

The driver of a gray Nissan Altima also went off the road, according to witnesses.

“Men tried to cut the tip of the cab from one of the semis to get to the driver,” Jonathan McOmber, a witness, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Windows were busted out and lots of metal pieces were strewn across the road and snow. This was a nasty and tragic accident.”

Drivers are asked to avoid this portion of U.S. 20. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.