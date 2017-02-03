Pingree man accused of kidnapping and raping woman

Updated at 3:58 pm, February 3rd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller

PINGREE — A 27-year-old man in jail after police said he raped and held a woman against her will.

According to news release from the the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a civil protection order violation against a Jerad R. Contreras, 27, of Pingree.

During the investigation, deputies found Contreras had allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman.

Contreras was found in Pingree and was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, rape and burglary, all felonies.

He was also charged with a civil protection order violation, violation of a no-contact order and destruction of a telecommunication device, which are misdemeanors.

Contreras is incarcerated in the Bingham County Jail and being held on a $1 million bond.