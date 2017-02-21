Police investigating nude online date scam involving BYU-Idaho student

Updated at 1:07 pm, February 21st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story contains graphic language that may be offensive to some readers.

REXBURG — An online date for a Brigham Young University-Idaho student took a bad turn that has led police to issue a warning.

Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says an 18-year-old male student met a woman Feb. 17 on the social media app Yik Yak.

“They agreed to Skype and once they started talking, she took off all her clothes,” Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “She then persuaded him to take off his clothes and masturbate in front of the camera.”

Following the online encounter, Lewis says the man received a message from the woman saying she had videotaped him naked.

“She said she’d put the video all over social media if he didn’t pay her $1,500,” Lewis says. “He didn’t pay the money and called the police.”

Lewis says detectives are now trying to find out who the woman is and are investigating the attempted fraud.

He has a warning for others who may try to date online.

“There are better places to find a date than Yik Yak,” Lewis says. “Always be careful when you’re video chatting with a stranger and don’t do anything you may regret.”