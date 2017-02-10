Police: School lockout lifted after Utah students who stole guns are apprehended

Updated at 5:00 pm, February 10th, 2017 By: Liesl Nielsen, KSL

South Jordan, Utah (KSL) — Bingham High School is no longer on lockout after two students who stole guns from their parents were apprehended by police, police tell KSL.

The students attend Bingham High and are from Herriman but did not arrive at school Friday morning and police began investigating the students. The teens are said to have gang affiliations and had an ongoing conflict with rival gang members who also attend Bingham High, according to South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington. They were apprehended around 11 a.m.

The investigation began when police were notified about 11:30 p.m. Thursday of a burglary at a home near 5000 West and 14000 South in Herriman. The homeowner arrived at his house and discovered several handguns, rifles and ammunition were missing, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington said investigators believed two Bingham students were responsible for the burglary, including the son of the homeowner.

Police asked the school to lock the doors and increase patrol as a precaution while they investigated the two students, Pennington said

The school was on lockout, not lockdown, which means that the exterior doors were locked, but classes continued normally inside, according to Jordan School District spokesperson Sandra Riesgraf. The lockout was reported around 9:20 a.m and lifted around 11:00 a.m.

No entries into the school were reported.