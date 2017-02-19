Portion of I-15 closed due to winter weather conditions

Updated at 12:42 pm, February 19th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

SPENCER — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a northbound section of Interstate 15 due to severe winter weather.

The portion of the closed road is between the Hamer Road Exit (Exit 150) to Dubois and the Montana State Line (11 miles north of the Spencer area). The near 30-mile stretch is between milepost 167 to 196. The department reports drifting snow, snow-covered roadways and reduced visibility.

Clark, Fremont and Teton counties and a portion of eastern Madison County remain under a winter storm warning with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected in high elevations.

There is no estimate on when the road will be reopened.