Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Portion of I-15 closed due to winter weather conditions

Weather

0  Updated at 12:42 pm, February 19th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
A traffic camera on Interstate 15 at Camp Creek near Spencer. | Idaho Transportation Department

SPENCER — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a northbound section of Interstate 15 due to severe winter weather.

The portion of the closed road is between the Hamer Road Exit (Exit 150) to Dubois and the Montana State Line (11 miles north of the Spencer area). The near 30-mile stretch is between milepost 167 to 196. The department reports drifting snow, snow-covered roadways and reduced visibility.

Clark, Fremont and Teton counties and a portion of eastern Madison County remain under a winter storm warning with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected in high elevations.

There is no estimate on when the road will be reopened.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Idaho Falls woman goes to federal prison for preparing falsified tax forms

14 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

East Idaho Eats: Locals are buzzing about the Bees Knees

11 Feb 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

WATCH: Wind gust blows semi on top of Wyoming police car

10 Feb 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Possible sinkhole closes Pocatello road

15 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 