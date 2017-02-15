Possible sinkhole closes Pocatello road

Updated at 5:12 pm, February 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department on Wednesday.

POCATELLO — Currently Pocatello police officers are out in the area of 1600 East Terry with a traffic hazard caused by what appears to be a forming sinkhole.

The road has been shut down from 19th up to University.

Officers are asking that motorists avoid the area and use an alternative route of travel. At this time, it is unknown how long the roadway will be shut down. Your understanding is appreciated.