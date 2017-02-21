Local processing plant suffers $100,000 in damages

Updated at 3:28 pm, February 21st, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A potato processing plant has incurred nearly $100,000 in damages after a fire Monday evening.

The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at Basic American Foods at on E. 7th North around 5:25 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief David Davis tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire had begun in a potato drying unit.

Workers noticed a product came out of the unit burnt so they decided to shut it down. But instead of the unit cooling down, the shut off had a reverse effect and caused a fire to ignite.

Davis said that air wasn’t circulating through the dryer properly.

“It was just in the dryer. It didn’t extend out into the building at all. There was smoke damage outside,” Davis said.

The potato dryer is complete loss and will have to be replaced.